food

Recipes For National Meatball Day!

Culinary and lifestyle expert Megan Hysaw joins California Live to share some delicious recipes just in time for National Meatball Day. Whether you prefer traditional meatballs, or something we a twist, we’ve got you covered!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Recipe:

Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with Tzatziki

Ingredients

Meatball

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

1lb Ground Chicken

1 Large Egg, Beaten

1/2 Cup Onion, Grated

U.S. & World

news 33 mins ago

Alex Murdaugh to Appeal Murder Convictions and Life Sentence

Health & Wellness 2 hours ago

I'm a Sleep Expert. Here Are 5 Things I Never Do Before Bed

3 Cloves of Garlic, Grated

1/4 Cup Packed Flat Leaf Parsley, Chopped

1/3 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

2T Harissa Paste

2T Fresh Lemon Juice

1t Oregano

1t Ground Cumin

1t Sweet Paprika

1/2t Ground Coriander

1/2t Ground Turmeric

2oz Feta Cheese, Crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Olive Oil, for cooking

Tzatziki

1/4 Cup Cucumber, Grated and Squeezed Dry

2 Cups Plain Greek yogurt

1T Lemon Juice

1T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3-5 Garlic Cloves, Grated

1T Fresh Dill, Chopped

1T Fresh Mint, Chopped

Salt, to taste

1/4t White Pepper (optional)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. If using foil, lightly grease with oil.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the tzatziki ingredients and mix until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

3. In a large bowl combine panko breadcrumbs, parsley, grated onion, garlic, lemon juice, egg, spices, salt and pepper, and feta.

4. Add the ground chicken to the mixture and combine with your hands being careful not to over-work the meat mixture. Form tablespoon-sized meatballs.

5. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with olive oil. Place the baking sheet on the center rack of the oven and bake for approximately 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. The internal temperature should be at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

6. Serve in pita, with rice, on skewers or with a big salad and enjoy!

This article tagged under:

foodDanielle Nottingham
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us