Report: Kings eyed trades for NBA stars before firing Brown

It appears the Kings tried to add more firepower before firing coach Mike Brown.

After a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season, Sacramento inquired about trades for four NBA stars before parting ways with Brown, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday, citing league sources.

“As the losses mounted throughout November and December -- 14 out of their past 20 -- and the Kings fell further and further back in the Western Conference, the front office started looking for answers,” Shelburne wrote.

“The Kings inquired about Chicago's Zach LaVine, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, Brooklyn's Cam Thomas and Washington's Kyle Kuzma, league sources said. They looked at smaller moves, ‘just to change things up,’ as one source put it. They even asked Brown if there were moves to make with the roster or the staff that might help, sources said.”

A team can never have enough stars, and Brown, as Shelburne wrote, was open to any positive additions the Kings could make.

But regardless, Sacramento needed -- and still needs -- more to reach the promised land.

The Kings formed the trio of De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis this past summer after bringing in the mid-range maestro through a three-team sign-and-trade deal. Sacramento (13-19) hasn't played as well as many expected it to this season, and currently is the Western Conference's No. 12 seed entering play on Monday.

The Kings could use any help they can get from here on out -- especially with Doug Christie serving as interim coach.

Any of the Bulls’ LaVine, Pelicans’ Ingram, Nets’ Thomas and Wizards’ Kuzma would be interesting candidates to save the Kings’ frustrating season. Though, it's uncertain whether Sacramento will kick the tires on the quartet again before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

