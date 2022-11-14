Russia Bans 100 Canadians, Including Jim Carrey

The ban is a response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

By Associated Press

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada's) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

