$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Person Who Set Illegal Trap That Killed Raccoon

A reward was increased Friday to $5,000 for information leading to whoever placed an illegal foothold trap that led to the death of a raccoon in the Santa Clarita area.

Wildlife Emergency Services offered a $1,000 reward on Thursday, and

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals chipped in $4,000.

Wildlife Emergency Services circulated a photograph of the raccoon

that was recently found dead near the 28000 block of Rock Canyon Drive.

"From a photograph provided by a resident near Copper Hill in Santa

Clarita, it appears a raccoon was snared by an illegal foothold trap -- banned

in California -- and became entangled in a tree where it subsequently

perished," Wildlife Emergency Services CEO Rebecca Dmytryk said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified, she said.

"Often, trapping is a method used to get rid of 'nuisance' animals,

but it is an outdated practice," Dmytryk said. "The animals are not the

actual problem -- their presence is a symptom, indicating a reliable food

source nearby."

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and

conviction of whoever was responsible for setting the trap, according to

Dmytryk and PETA officials.

"The terror and agony that this trapped raccoon must have felt as he

or she desperately tried to escape is hard to imagine," said PETA Vice

President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information about this

crime to come forward immediately so that whoever set this illegal trap can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Wildlife

Emergency Services at admin@wildlifeservices.org or report anonymously through the state Department of Fish and Wildlife CalTip line at 888-334-CalTIP.