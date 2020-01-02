impeachment

Schumer: Emails Show Why Senate GOP Needs to Allow Impeachment Witnesses

In a statement Thursday, Schumer pointed to the new report from the website Just Security

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that documents exposed in a newly released report justify the argument by Democrats to hold a full-fledged trial in the Senate to weigh whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer pointed to the new report from the website Just Security that details documents relating to the president’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens as his administration froze nearly $400 in military aid to Ukraine.

"The newly-revealed unredacted emails are a devastating blow to Sen. McConnell’s push to have a trial without the documents and witnesses we’ve requested. These emails further expose the serious concerns raised by Trump administration officials about the propriety and legality of the president’s decision to cut off aid to Ukraine to benefit himself," Schumer said.

