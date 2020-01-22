Seattle Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

One person was fatally shot and several others were injured in a downtown Seattle shooting on Wednesday, according to officials.
The Seattle Police Department said officers are searching for a lone gunman after the shooting that occurred at about 5 p.m. PST.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said officers immediately responded to the shooting because a large police presence was in the area due to a prior police-involved shooting.
A spokesperson for Seattle's Harborview Medical Center said the hospital received seven patients: a woman who is in critical condition, a 9-year-old boy who is in serious condition and five men who are in satisfactory condition.
Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots, police added.
It's the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday afternoon, who later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown Seattle earlier on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.