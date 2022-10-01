Shooting at a Kids Football Game Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

One man was seriously injured after a shooting at a youth football game Saturday in Ontario.

Ontario police responded to calls of a shooting around 10:46 a.m. at the field at Colony High School during a non-school sponsored event.

One man was targeted at the event and suffered multiple gun shot wounds, according to authorities. The man was transported to a hospital where he was in serious condition.

“We thought it was firecrackers at first, and then it started to be more so we knew it was gunshots,” said witness Lauren Bennett. “Everybody was running and scattering.”

The kids football game, involving 7 and 8 year olds who are part of Pop Warner programs in Ontario and Pasadena, was stopped, then canceled. Everyone was ordered to leave the game and avoid the area.

Witnesses reported the sound of multiple shots in the parking lot.

"Everybody scurrying everywhere," said Khalia Walk. "You had parents jumping over the gates to get their kids on the field. It was a mess."

The identity of the man injured has not been released and police do not know how he was associated with the football teams.

No arrests were reported. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the shooter or information about a motive.