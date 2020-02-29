Downtown LA

Three Injured in Fiery Explosion in Downtown LA

Authorities said the fire appeared to be the result of an apparent explosion.

By City News Service

LAFD Talk

At least three people were injured in an apparent explosion Saturday that triggered a major-emergency fire at a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Kohler Street and have taken "defensive firefighting operations" in battling the blaze, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The structure was described as a one-story, 50-feet-by-100-feet business in a row of commercial structures, Humphrey said.

The fire sent a black plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles.

"We are awaiting an update on (all civilian) patient count and
condition," Humphrey said shortly after 1 p.m.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

