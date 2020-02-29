Three Injured in Fiery Explosion in Downtown LA

At least three people were injured in an apparent explosion Saturday that triggered a major-emergency fire at a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Kohler Street and have taken "defensive firefighting operations" in battling the blaze, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The structure was described as a one-story, 50-feet-by-100-feet business in a row of commercial structures, Humphrey said.

The fire sent a black plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles.

"We are awaiting an update on (all civilian) patient count and

condition," Humphrey said shortly after 1 p.m.

