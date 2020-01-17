Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Hear Case Involving Religious Freedom in Obamacare Dispute Over Birth Control

An order of Catholic nuns has fought the contraceptive requirement since it was first imposed

The Supreme Court said Friday it will take up a the fate of a Trump administration rule, now on hold, that would grant employers an exemption, on religious or moral grounds, from Obamacare's requirement to provide health insurance coverage for birth control.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey successfully challenged the rule that would provide broad exemptions to the law, and lower courts blocked enforcement nationwide.

The Trump administration is joined in defending the rule by The Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Catholic nuns that has fought the contraceptive requirement since it was first imposed.

To get the full story, go to NBC News.

