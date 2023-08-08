The San Diego Humane Society is critically over capacity. That’s why a famous San Diego groomer is partnering with them to help overlooked dogs increase their chances of being adopted.

It all starts at the grooming table with shampooing, hairstyling, and sometimes hair coloring. Every dog groomed by Gabriel Feitosa gets a full makeover and they love it. He can tell in the affection they show post-spa treatment.

NBC 7 Gabriel Feitosa is a dog groomer who gives specialized treatments to dogs at the San Diego Humane Society to help them find their forever homes.

NBC 7 Gabriel Feitosa is a dog groomer who gives specialized treatments to dogs at the San Diego Humane Society to help them find their forever homes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I think it's their way of saying thank you for spending time with me," Feitosa said.

Feitosa has been specializing as a dog groomer for 20 years. His heart for the profession originated in Brazil, and over the years his artistic talent has reached different corners of the world. In San Diego, he’s merging his passion with purpose to give pups like Wonderland a paw-stive experience.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/community/clear-the-shelters-adopt-donate-drive/2373109/

“We’re hoping that by giving them a good time and a spa treatment on top of it, making it more visible, that they would be more noticed,” Feitosa said. “We have a chance to give them hopefully a forever home."

Wonderland has been at the shelter for five months waiting for a permanent place, and he’s not the only one seeking to join a San Diego family.

“We have more than 1,100 pets available for adoption and that’s just available for adoption,” Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society said.

Feitosa is partnering with the San Diego Humane Society to help these sweet friends have a better chance of finding a new home.

“It’s very important that these animals find homes because a shelter environment is not a natural environment. We are here for them and we will take care of them as best as we can, we’re giving them food, medicine, walks, but there’s nothing like a family,” Thompson said.

NBC 7 is partnering with several local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption this month.

From Aug. 1- Aug. 31adoption fees for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at the San Diego Humane Society will be reduced by 50%.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2023 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit NBC7.com/cleartheshelters or T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues.

You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.