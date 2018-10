Multiple pipe bombs were seized or intercepted at various locations around the country this week, prompting evacuations, huge police responses and public frenzy.

These are the scenes from some of the locations where the devices were mailed -- including the Time Warner Center in New York, former President Obama's home in Washington, D.C. and Hillary Clinton's home in Chappaqua. In total, 12 packages have been confiscated since Monday. Full story here.