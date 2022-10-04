Top Costumes of 2022 For Pets, Kids and Adults Revealed by Costumes.com

With Halloween quickly approaching, parents, kids and pets alike are all looking for a unique way to express themselves, and one recently released list might help those who are still making their decisions.
Costumes.com features over 8,000 different costume styles, but a handful have emerged as the most popular this year.
According to Costumes.com, the list was compiled by analyzing both current and historical sales as well as broader trending licenses.
Below is a look at the Top 10 costumes of the year for adults, children and pets:
Top 10 Pet Costumes
- 10. Superman
- 9. Snow White
- 8. Ghostbusters Slimer
- 7. Ariel
- 6. Walking Vet
- 5. Walking Teddy Bear
- 4. Tigger
- 3. Beetlejuice
- 2. Winifred from Hocus Pocus
- 1. Minions: Bob
Top 10 Kids' Costumes
- 8. Sonic the Hedgehog
- 7. Foxy from Five Nights at Freddy's
- 6. Black Panther
- 5. Inflatable T-Rex
- 4. Jailbird
- 3. Harley Quinn
- 2. Darth Vader
- 1. Dorothy from Wizard of Oz
- 1. Justice League (Wonder Woman, Flash, Batman)
- 1. Paw Patrol (Chase, Marshall, Skye)
Top 10 Adult Costumes
- 10. Elvis
- 9. Ride a Beer Buddy
- 8. Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad 2)
- 7. The Force Awakens: Rey
- 6. Captain Marvel
- 5. Dorothy from Wizard of Oz
- 4. The Dark Knight: Batman
- 3. Buddy the Elf
- 2. Wonder Woman 1984
- 1. Inflatable T-Rex