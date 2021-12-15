Colorado

Truck Driver Sentenced to 110 Years in Colorado Wreck That Killed 4

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos said his brakes were not working before his big rig slammed into stopped traffic on a highway, causing vehicles to burst into flames

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The driver of a semi who crashed into stopped traffic on a Colorado interstate two years ago, killing four people and injuring others, was sentenced to 110 years in prison Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, now 26, has said his brakes failed on the downhill grade on I-70 eastbound before he crashed into cars that were stopped because of another accident on April 25, 2019. A fire erupted that engulfed vehicles.

Judge A. Bruce Jones said his hands were tied by a law passed by state lawmakers that required him to sentence truck driver Aguilera-Mederos to consecutive sentences, meaning they are served back-to-back.

U.S. & World

covid-19 vaccine 4 hours ago

Fauci Says COVID-19 Boosters Work Against Omicron Variant, No Need for Targeted Vaccine

Joe Biden 15 hours ago

Biden Pledges `Whatever It Takes' to Assist Tornado Victims

Aguilera-Mederos addressed the judge and said that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

“It’s hard to live with this trauma. I can’t sleep, I’m thinking all the time about the victims,” he said. “... This was a terrible accident, I know. I take the responsibility. But it wasn’t intentional.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ColoradoRogel Aguilera-Mederos
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us