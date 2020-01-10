Hawthorne

Two Bodies Found in Hawthorne Hotel in Likely Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bodies found in hotel
The bodies of a retirement-age woman and her son were found Friday in a Hawthorne hotel room in what police said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Hotel staff found the bodies around 3 p.m. and called the Hawthorne Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene in the 11400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, near Imperial Highway and the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, to find the bodies which both had a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Gilbert Sanchez of the Hawthorne Police Department.

A suicide note at the scene seems to have been written by the son, who may have murdered his mother before taking his own life. It is unclear if the two had made a suicide pact, Sanchez said.

The names of the dead were not immediately made available.

