Woman Robbed at Coachella Pays It Forward to Uber Driver Who Helped Her

Becca Moore flew from Tennessee to California to enjoy a few days at the famous Coachella music festival. Instead, on her third day there, her time was cast into chaos when she was robbed.

“This guy stole my phone, credit cards and keys out of my purse,” Moore said.

That’s where Raul Torres from Fresno comes in. Torres works as an Uber driver and he drove down to Coachella to make money to help pay for his daughter’s chemo treatment.

After the robbery, Moore’s hotel called her an Uber and Torres was her driver. He stopped driving for the day to help Moore in a stressful time.

“He helped me file a police report, he bought me food and stayed with me from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until he knew that he was going to be able to go home, because I had a new rental car,” Moore said. “He was just paying it forward the entire day, helping me the entire day and he 100% did not have to.”

As the two spent time together, she learned more about Torres' story: his daughter and father both had cancer. His dad passed away Friday.

“He didn’t charge me for the entire day and it was like an entire day of work for him and I was like, ‘Why were you so focused on my situation when you’re the one that needed help the entire time,'” she said.

Moore wanted to do something about it. She used her following on TikTok to promote an online fundraiser raising money for Torres' family medical bills — providing help that is especially needed right now.

“My original goal for the GoFundMe was $1,000 and in 24 hours it hit $100,000,” she said.

The fundraiser by late Monday had raised more than $140,000.

Thousands may have left Coachella with unforgettable memories, and maybe even some new friends, but these two left with a bond that already has made a lasting difference.