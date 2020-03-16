Iraq

US Planning to Move Some Troops Out of Iraq

The spokesperson said the military would not announce a specific timetable for the troop movements

This Jan. 1, 2020, handout picture released by the U.S Army shows U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, deploy from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina on January 1, 2020.
Capt. Robyn Haake/US Army/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. military is planning to reposition hundreds of troops in Iraq, including moving some out of the country, according to three U.S. defense officials.

The consolidation of forces will include removing U.S. troops from joint bases at al-Qaim near the Syrian border, Qayyarah Airfield West near Mosul and possibly K-1 Air Base in Kirkuk, NBC News reports.

"As a result of the success of Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against ISIS, the Coalition is re-positioning troops from a few smaller bases," a spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. "These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh from other Iraqi military bases." ("Daesh" is a name the U.S. military uses for the Islamic State terrorist group, also known as ISIS.)

U.S. & World

coronavirus 22 hours ago

CDC Recommends No Gatherings of 50 or More as US Nears Shutdown

Elections 2020 1 hour ago

Distance and Silence: Biden, Sanders Clash Without Audience

The spokesperson said the military would not announce a specific timetable for the troop movements.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

IraqUnited StatesMilitary
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us