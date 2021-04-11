USDA Issues Public Health Alert for More Than 211K Pounds of Raw Ground Turkey Over Salmonella Concerns

A public health alert has been issued for more than 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to concerns it may have caused salmonella in some consumers.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert instead of a recall, because it is beieved the products are no longer available for purchase.

However, the USDA said it was concerned the ground turkey could be frozen in consumers' freezers. The USDA said the ground turkey should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The ground turkey of concern was produced by Plainville Brands, LLC in New Oxford, Pennsylvania from Dec. 18-29, 2020 and distributed nationwide, the USDA said.

For a list of products, click here.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is investigating 28 cases of salmonella across 12 states, with onset dates between Dec. 28, 2020 and March 4, 2021.

The FSIS advised that raw ground turkey be cooked to a temperature of at least 165 degrees.