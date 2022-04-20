Syracuse

Video Shows Syracuse Police Detaining Crying 8-Year-Old Boy

The child was never handcuffed or charged during the incident, which was sparked by a larceny investigation, officials said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bystander video that shows Syracuse, New York, police detaining a sobbing 8-year-old boy has prompted an internal investigation, officials said.

The video, which garnered 5 million views as of Wednesday morning, shows an officer who is behind the boy and restraining him by both arms while the child is crying.

NBC News does not know what occurred before a bystander began recording.

The one-minute clip begins with a man off-camera asking the officer holding the boy what police are doing before commenting that the child “looks like a baby to me.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

SyracuseNew York
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us