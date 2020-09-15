Walmart to Donate Up to $1 Million to Communities Affected by Wildfires

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are increasing their support of relief efforts for communities affected by wildfires burning in Southern California and throughout the West Coast to up to $1 million in cash and in-kind product donations.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross will each be given $350,000 to help with feeding and sheltering those affected by the fires in California, Oregon and Washington, along with in-kind product donations up to $50,000.

The new commitment follows a previous donation of $250,000 made in late August, which was disbursed among the Salvation Army, World Central Kitchen, and American Red Cross.

As of Saturday, 28 major fires were burning across California, including the 29,245-acre Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of the San Gabriel Valley.