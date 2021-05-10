Harbor City

Watch: BMW Driver Speeds Off With Flowers Stolen From Street Vendor

The incident occurred on Mother's Day at the corner of Vermont Avenue and PCH.

By Telemundo 52

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flower vendor was robbed by a person in a BMW who grabbed a bouquet as the driver sped away from a corner in the Harbor City area.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, and was captured by the camera of another car.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The images show the moment when a white sedan stops at the intersection and a person traveling as a passenger asks the vendor for four bouquets of flowers.

U.S. & World

transportation 4 hours ago

Pipeline Outage Forces Airlines to Find Other Ways of Getting Fuel

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

States Push Jobless From Virus Recession to Return to Work

The street vendor gives them to him through the window, but it's at that point where the driver speeds away before the vendor can charge them for the flowers.

According to the vendor, the person driving the vehicle was a woman and authorities confirmed that they are investigating the case.

This article tagged under:

Harbor CityLos AngelescrimeStreet Vendors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us