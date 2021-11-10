Whimsical Holiday Wearables Add to Disneyland's Dazzle

What to Know Holidays at Disneyland Resort opens on Nov. 12, 2021

Seasonal merchandise, including sweaters, hats, and more, will be for sale at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure

Visitors will need a reservation in addition to a ticket to enter the parks (Downtown Disney District does not require a ticket or reservation)

DRESSING FOR DISNEYLAND? There are oodles of blogs, tweets, posts, essays, and sites devoted to helping us make smart sartorial choices before making for The Happiest Place on Earth. Just about every fashion pro, Disneyland fan, and travel expert has suggestions in this realm, from layering for cooler days to which ultra-comfortable shoes will keep you going (and going and going) as you pinball between attractions. The tips are pretty darn handy, across the board, and remembering to pack a hat, socks that breathe, and your lucky Goofy tee are all important. But here's our real question when it comes to picking our outfits before calling upon the iconic Anaheim theme parks: What are Mickey and Minnie wearing?

THE OFFICIAL DISNEY PARKS BLOG... gave mouse mavens a preview of what the famous characters will wear when the 2021 holiday events open at both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, and if you'd like to look to their adorable apparel as a guide to your own gussying-up, well, please do. And with the opening of the holiday-themed happenings at both parks on Friday, Nov. 12, it is a great time to take a peek: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will both be rocking scarves, stripes, and a few whimsically wintry details. How can you find that wearable whimsy while roaming the parks? By checking out the shops that sell themed attire. Ice skating scenes, red plaid, snowflakes, and other cold-weather cuteness is prevailing in the 2021 holiday merch line-up.

FOR A PEEK AT THE CLOTHES, which will be out in full and festive force around the parks beginning on Nov. 12, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.