PG&E

PG&E Agrees to Plead Guilty to 84 Involuntary Manslaughter Counts in 2018 Wildfire

The Camp fire destroyed killed 84 people when it decimated Northern California communities in 2018

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 Northern California wildfire killed 84 people and decimated three towns.

The utility says in a statement Monday it will also admit to a single count of unlawfully starting a fire. Under a plea agreement with the Butte County district attorney's office, PG&E will pay the maximum fine of about $4 million. 

The company has also agreed to fund efforts to restore access to water for the next five years for residents impacted by the loss of a canal destroyed by the fire.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Over 1.5 Billion Globally Asked to Stay Home to Escape Virus

jobs Mar 20

Companies That Are Hiring Right Now

The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PG&ECamp Firewildfires
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us