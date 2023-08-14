Donald Trump

Witnesses in Trump election probe spotted at Georgia courthouse ahead of possible indictments

Former state Sen. Jen Jordan and state Rep. Bee Nguyen were seen by NBC News inside the Fulton County courthouse.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Key witnesses in the probe into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia were testifying at the Fulton County courthouse Monday as prosecutors appear poised to seek indictments.

A docket appeared on the Fulton County court website shortly after noon, the news agency Reuters reported, indicating that Trump had been charged. The document was quickly removed from the site, Reuters reported, and the news agency then changed its report to say Georgia was "set to charge" the former president.

A representative for the Fulton County prosecutor's office called the report inaccurate, and the county clerk's office later issued a statement calling it a "fictitious document that has been circulated online."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us