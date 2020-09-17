Mother and Kids Sleep at Motel After Getting Caught in Middle of Lynwood Standoff

A woman and her children have been sleeping at a motel since they were caught in the middle of a standoff in Lynwood as LA County Sheriff's followed a man wanted for a carjacking and weapons charges.

New surveillance video shows LA Sheriff’s deputies at the home in Lynwood chasing the man.

But multiple law enforcement sources tell NBCLA investigators believe the man is connected to the shooting of two transit deputies in Compton over the weekend.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva will only say he’s looking at all possibilities.

Sandra Orellana was just leaving the house with her kids when the man approached her front door.

The sheriff's department did not confirm that the arrest was linked to the person who shot two deputies in Compton. Beverly White reported on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

"You see him try to get in my neighbor's house. Then since that didn’t work he checked my door, but thank God we had just locked it. So he said something to my kids. They said that he said he didn’t want to hurt them," Orellana said.

Then the man entered the side gate to Orellana’s backyard as she and her children run away.

"I did not want us to be put in a position where we were taken hostage with my kids or something," she said.

The man barricaded himself at the home, leading to a 10-hour standoff with deputies, before finally being taken into custody and driven away in an ambulance.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was arrested Tuesday night after he was chased and bitten by a sheriff’s patrol dog during a multi-hour search. Officials said Murray was discovered hiding near a trash can and chicken coop after leading deputies on a short high-speed chase and attempting to flee on foot.

Murray made his first court appearance Thursday in Compton, pleading not guilty to several felony charges related to a violent carjacking on Sept. 1 but no charges yet have been filed connected to the shooting of the deputies.

Orellana and her family have been sleeping in a motel since they were caught in the middle of the standoff.

"If it wasn’t for at my friends and family, and my kids would not be eating right now," Orellana said.

She was told tear gas was fired into her home multiple times.

"Everything is upside down and everything is all over the place. We’ve done what we could but the smell is too intense," she said.

Orellana, a single mother of three, says she’s been trying to work with her landlord as well as the sheriff’s department to be made whole, but until then, she and her family are just trying to get by.

In the meantime, Orellana’s oldest daughter helped set up a donation drive for anyone who wants to help.

"I finally caught a shower at the hotel room this morning so it’s been a very emotional roller coaster," she said.