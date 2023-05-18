Moreno Valley

Man Accused of Holding 2 Women Captive and Torturing Them at Moreno Valley Home

Riverside County deputies responded to the home after 911 calls from the suspect and a neighbor.

By Darsha Philips and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of holding two women at his Southern California home and torturing them was arrested Sunday after a bizarre series of events that included a 911 call from the suspect.

Gilberto Puga, 53, was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault using a stun gun.

Deputies in Riverside County responded to his Moreno Valley home in the 26000 block of Prairie Dog Lane after he called 911 and claimed two women broke into his residence in a burglary. At about the same time, a neighbor called 911 to report the sounds of women screaming for help coming from Puga's home.

When deputies arrived, two women were found outside the home and Puga took off in his SUV. He was arrested the next day in Hemet when police found him in the Audi SUV.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Deputies said the two women had been held against their will at the home. It was not immdiately clear how long the women were at the home and how they got there.

"After (deputies) conducted their investigation, they determined these two women had been locked inside the residence, held against their will and tortured," said Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

U.S. & World

Mexico 6 mins ago

Mexico Unveils First Non-Binary Passport on International Day Against Homophobia

Vatican City 11 mins ago

Man Rams Car Through Vatican City Gates, Reaches Courtyard as Pope Francis Ate Dinner

Authorities released a mug shot of Puga in an attempt to determine whether there are more victims. The department said anyone who had contact with Puga under similar circumstances or any information with the case to call the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700. 

Residents in the neighborhood declined to speak with NBCLA on camera.

It was not immediately clear when Puga has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

This article tagged under:

Moreno ValleyRiverside County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us