Report: Quinones returning to Warriors on two-way deal

Lester Quiñones is staying in the Bay.

The Athletic's Shams Charnia reported Friday, citing sources, that Quiñones agreed to return to Golden State on a two-way contract.

Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a two-way NBA deal, per sources. Quinones will enter training camp with a strong opportunity for full roster spot. He averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 4.1 RPG in seven Summer League games for the Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2023

Quiñones was a restricted free agent this summer and was extended a two-way qualifying offer by the Warriors earlier this offseason. And after a strong summer league showing, the 22-year-old guard reportedly will remain a Warrior.

The 6-foot-4 Dominican-American guard played in all five of the Warriors' NBA Summer League contests in Las Vegas, averaging 21.6 points on 37.3-percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes played. And in the California Classic just before that in Sacramento, Quiñones averaged 23.5 points on an impressive 56.2-percent shooting from the field and even more impressive 59.0 percent from deep, three rebounds, 2.5 assists in 26.46 minutes.

After his impressive showing under the bright lights of Vegas, Quiñones told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth that he was happy to ball out in front of superstar Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

"It just makes me go out there a little bit hard having those legends there, those GOATs, [and] having those guys as mentors," Quinones said. "Going there on the side in between plays, getting a little bit of tips from them, it just helps and it means the world, man."

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported last week that Quiñones would be a "leading candidate" for a roster spot if the Warriors look in-house to fill their final pair of roster spots.

After a flurry of moves this offseason, both big and small, the Warriors have two roster spots open for the 2023-24 season NBA season. Assuming they don't sign any more free agents, Quiñones could be the guy.

