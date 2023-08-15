Report: First Warriors-Kings 2023-24 season rematch on Oct. 27

The first Warriors-Kings rematch reportedly will come during the opening week of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday night, citing sources, that the Warriors will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Friday, Oct. 27 at Golden 1 Center.

First rematch of Warriors vs. Kings will come during opening week of NBA’s 2023-24 schedule: Oct. 27 in Sacramento on national television, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2023

It will be the first meeting between the two Northern California rivals since their epic seven-game first-round NBA playoff series, which culminated in the Warriors winning Game 7 thanks to Steph Curry's historic 50-point performance.

The other Warriors-Kings matchup in Sacramento officially was announced Tuesday when the NBA released the schedule for the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Golden State will travel up Interstate 80 to G1C for the first group play game on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The NBA will release the full 2023-24 NBA season schedule Thursday, so the two Warriors-Kings matchups at Chase Center will be released at that point.

While the Warriors reportedly will begin the upcoming season against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24 at Chase Center, the Kings are expected to open on the road against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25, Fox40's Sean Cunningham reported Tuesday night.

The Sacramento Kings will open their 2023-24 season on the road. I’m told their first game will be in Utah against the Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 25th. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 16, 2023

If their recently completed playoff series was any indication, the Warriors-Kings games this season will be intense battles that should go down to the wire.