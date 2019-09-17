Andrew Yang discusses whether the new allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh warrant an impeachment inquiry in an interview with necn's "Primary Source."

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang doesn't support impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a new allegation of sexual misconduct from the justice's time in college at Yale, Yang told necn's "Primary Source" Tuesday.

Some Democrats believe that the new allegation, detailed in The New York Times this weekend, indicates that Kavanaugh lied under oath during a Supreme Court confirmation hearing, which they say is an impeachable offense. Yang's opposition comes from his belief that the process wouldn't succeed, he said.

"I did not think that he should have made it on the Supreme Court," he said. "I would support impeachment if I thought it had any chance of success but I genuinely don't and so I don't think it's a productive avenue to pursue."

Kavanaugh's confirmation process focused on a series of sexual misconduct allegations that Kavanaugh stridently denied. Some Democrats believe that backlash among Republicans shored up support for GOP candidates in close Senate races, helping the party retain control of the Senate.

The newly public allegation, which mirrors a claim made during the confirmation process about Kavanaugh exposing himself to a classmate during a drunken party, is detailed in a forthcoming book by two New York Times reporters that was summarized in an article published Saturday.

Authorities were aware of the allegation for some time, as were some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported. Kavanaugh has declined to comment about the allegation to NBC News.

Among the candidates who have backed impeaching Kavanaugh since the article was published are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has said consideration of impeachment should only come after the House of Representatives acquires documents from the Justice Department that could be the basis for an investigation.

The Times article at first didn't include that the female student declined to be interviewed and that her friends don't recall the episode, but the story was updated Sunday with an editor's note. None of the Democratic candidates publicly adjusted their positions on Kavanaugh after the story was updated.

