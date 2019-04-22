Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton Announces 2020 Presidential Run - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton Announces 2020 Presidential Run

By Staff Reports

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Moulton Discusses Possible Presidential Run

    Rep. Seth Moulton is thinking about making a run for the White House.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 11, 2019)

    Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announced Monday morning he is running for president.

    "I'm running because we have to beat Donald Trump, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country," Moulton said in his announcement video.

    Moulton was expected to announce his presidential bid in late April. He joins a crowd of Democrat hopefuls for the 2020 race.

    "I'm feeling great. But ultimately, this is a decision about how I can best serve the country, and that's a decision we're still making," he said on April 12. "I'll make it by the end of the month."

    The U.S. Marine veteran said he believes he would stand out against his competitors since he is focusing on national security. He does not support tuition-free college nor does he support Medicare. However, he believes in a more incremental reforms to education and health care.

    Moulton first sparked rumors of his run for presidency after he visited New Hampshire in February.

    Who’s Running for President in 2020?

    The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is already packed and still growing. Those who have filed paperwork or announced presidential bids include senators, House members and, so far, at least two mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

    Click to learn more

    Updated April 16, 2019
    Photos: Getty Images

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices