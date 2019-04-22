Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announced Monday morning he is running for president.

"I'm running because we have to beat Donald Trump, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country," Moulton said in his announcement video.

Moulton was expected to announce his presidential bid in late April. He joins a crowd of Democrat hopefuls for the 2020 race.

"I'm feeling great. But ultimately, this is a decision about how I can best serve the country, and that's a decision we're still making," he said on April 12. "I'll make it by the end of the month."

The U.S. Marine veteran said he believes he would stand out against his competitors since he is focusing on national security. He does not support tuition-free college nor does he support Medicare. However, he believes in a more incremental reforms to education and health care.

Moulton first sparked rumors of his run for presidency after he visited New Hampshire in February.