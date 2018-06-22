 Photos: Melania Trump's Style - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Photos: Melania Trump's Style

First lady Melania Trump brought her fashion sense as a former model to the campaign trail and the White House.
More Photo Galleries
10 American Women Who Have Become Royalty
Gov. Jerry Brown Through the Years
Connect With Us
AdChoices