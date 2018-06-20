Pentagon to Send Military Lawyers to Border to Help Prosecute Immigration Cases - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Pentagon to Send Military Lawyers to Border to Help Prosecute Immigration Cases

The military lawyers will be given basic training in immigration law and federal criminal procedure to assist regular federal prosecutors

Published 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pentagon to Send Military Lawyers to Border to Help Prosecute Immigration Cases
    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, File
    In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, the seal of the US Department of Defense is seen at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

    The Department of Defense said Wednesday night that 21 military lawyers are being sent to Arizona, Texas and New Mexico to help prosecute illegal immigration cases, NBC News reported

    The lawyers will be appointed as full-time special assistant United States attorneys for up to 179 days, or about six months. They are to have "criminal trial experience." Emails obtained by MSNBC appear to show the Justice Department sought applicants "while we staff up" with permanent U.S. attorneys. 

    The military lawyers will be given basic training in immigration law and federal criminal procedure to assist regular federal prosecutors in Yuma, Arizona; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and El Paso, Del Rio, Laredo and McAllen in Texas.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices