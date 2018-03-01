The new weapons announced by Russia are so advanced that the money U.S. taxpayers have spent on missile defenses "has been thrown out into the wind," President Vladimir Putin told NBC News on Thursday.

The remarks came after Putin said in his annual state of the nation address that Russia had developed new nuclear-capable weapons, including a nuclear-powered intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, that renders defense systems useless.

Skeptics objected that because Moscow presented no video of a successful test of the new missile, Putin's claim that Russia has deployed a working nuclear-powered ICBM can't be verified.

And in an interview in Moscow with Megyn Kelly, host of NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today," Putin refused to answer directly when pressed about whether the ICBM had, in fact, flown a successful test.

