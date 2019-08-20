Trump Says He's Considering Payroll Tax Cut to Boost Economy - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Trump Says He's Considering Payroll Tax Cut to Boost Economy

Trump made the comments Tuesday at the White House

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    AP
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s considering a payroll tax cut as one of several possible ways to stimulate the economy — a comment that comes just a day after the White House dismissed reports that such a move was being considered. 

    "Payroll tax is something that we think about, and a lot of people would like to see that, and that very much affects the workers of our country," Trump said at the White House.

    He had been asked about reports that members of his administration were discussing such a tax cut to combat a possible economic slowdown.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices