Catch up on the full remarks of each of the 10 candidates from night two of the first Democratic debate in Miami, Florida, on June 27.

Everything Joe Biden Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Joe Biden said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "When my wife and daughter were killed in an automobile accident, my two boys were very, very badly injured, I couldn't imagine what it was like if I didn't have adequate health care available to me. And then, when my son came home from Iraq after a year, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and he was given months to live. I can't fathom what would have happened if, in fact, they said 'by the way, the last six months of your life, you are on your own. We're cutting off. You've used up your time.' The fact of the matter is that the quickest, fastest way to do it is build on Obamacare, to build on what we did."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Defeat Donald Trump

Everything Bernie Sanders Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Bernie Sanders said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 3 hours ago)

Key Quote: "The last poll I saw had us 10 points ahead of Donald Trump, because the American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist, and that he lied to the American people during his campaign. He said he was going to stand up for working families. Well, President Trump, you're not standing up for working families when you try to throw 32 million people off their health care that they have and that 83% of your tax benefits go to the top 1%. That's how we beat Trump: We expose him for the fraud that he is."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Take on special interests

Everything Kamala Harris Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Kamala Harris said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we are going to put food on their table... I'm meeting people who are working two and three jobs. This President walks around talking about and flouting his great economy, right, 'My great economy, my great economy.' You ask him, well, how are you measuring this greatness of this economy of yours? And he talks about the stock market. Well, that's fine if you own stocks. So many families in America do not."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Pass a middle-class and working families tax cut

Everything Pete Buttigieg Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Pete Buttigieg said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "I just don't believe it makes sense to ask working-class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires. I think the children of the wealthiest Americans can pay at least a little bit of tuition. And while I want tuition costs to go down, I don't think we can buy down every last penny for them. There's something else that doesn't get talked about in the college affordability debate. Yes, it needs to be more affordable in this country to go to college. It also needs to be more affordable in this country to not go to college. You should be able to live well, afford rent, be generous to your church and Little League, whether you went to college or not."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Fix our democracy

Everything Kirsten Gillibrand Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Kirsten Gillibrand said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 3 hours ago)

Key Quote: "Until you go to the root of the corruption, the money in politics and the fact that Washington is run by the special interests, you are never going solve any of these problems. I have the most comprehensive approach, that experts agree is the most transformative plan to take on political corruption, to get money out of politics through publicly funded elections, to have clean elections. If we do that and get money out of politics, we can guarantee health care as a right, not a privilege, we can deal with institutional racism, we can take on income inequality, and we can take on the corporate corruption that runs Washington."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Pass a family bill of rights – paid leave plan, universal pre-K, affordable daycare

Everything Andrew Yang Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Andrew Yang said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "Now, we need to put the American people in position to benefit from all these innovations in other parts of the economy. And if we had a value-added tax even at half the European level, it would generate over $800 billion in new revenue, which combined with the money in our hands, it would be the trickle-up economy, from our people, families and communities up. We would spend the money and it would circulate through our regional economies and neighborhoods, creating millions of jobs, making our families stronger and healthier."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? $1,000 freedom dividend for every American adult

Everything Michael Bennet Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Michael Bennet said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "Donald Trump thinks middle class built America. Ordinary citizens built America. My dad had a way. It's about looking your kid in the eye and saying everything will be okay. Too many people... middle class and poor... had the bottom fall out under this proposal. What I'm saying is we have to be straight forward. We have to understand to return dignity to the middle class. They have to have insurance that is covered and they can afford it. They have to make sure they are able to breathe air that is clean and they have water that they can drink. Look, Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Climate change and lack of economic mobility

Everything John Hickenlooper Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything John Hickenlooper said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "If we don't clearly define that we are not socialists, the Republicans are going to come at us every way they can and call us socialists. And if you look at the Green New Deal, which I admire the sense of urgency and how important it is to do climate change -- I'm a scientist -- but we can't promise every American a government job. If we want to get universal health care coverage, I believe that health care is a right and not a privilege, but you can't expect to eliminate private insurance for 180 million people, many of whom don't want to give it up."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Climate change

Everything Eric Swalwell Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Eric Swalwell said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 3 hours ago)

Key Quote: "I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said it's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said that 32 years ago. He is still right today. If we are going to solve the issue of automation, pass the torch. If we are going to solve the issue of climate chaos, pass the torch. If we're going to solve the issue of student loan debt, pass the torch. If we're going to end gun violence for families who are fearful of sending their kids to school, pass the torch."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Ending gun violence

Everything Marianne Williamson Said During Night 2 of the Democratic Debate in Miami

Listen to everything Marianne Williamson said during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, FL. (Published 2 hours ago)

Key Quote: "[Trump] didn't win by saying he had a plan. He won simply saying 'Make America great again.' We've got to get deeper than just these superficial fixes, as important as they are. Even if we're just talking about the superficial fixes, ladies and gentlemen, we don't have a health care system in the United States. We have a sickness care system in the United States. We just wait until somebody gets sick, and then we talk about who's going pay for the treatment and how they're going to be treated."

What's the first issue you'll tackle as president? Make U.S. best place for children to grow up