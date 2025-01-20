Bay Area republicans flock to Washington D.C. ahead of Trump inauguration

Bay Area Republicans flocked to Washington, D.C., to watch President-elect Donald Trump be sworn in as the 47th president. However, frigid temperatures and a last-minute change of venue are shutting them out of the inauguration ceremony.

Richard Maher, a member of the San Francisco Young Republicans and delegate of the California Republican Party, said the mood in D.C. is still festive despite the changes.

"I don't think the mood is dampened at all. It is really exciting. The energy is palpable. You see people walking around with trump bling and maga hats," Maher said.

At the Capital One Area in D.C., more than 20,000 Trump supporters plan to watch the inauguration on jumbo trons.

Maher said he was in the capitol when Trump was first inaugurated in 2017 and added that he's glad to return for a second time.

"To be in our nation's capitol and celebrate victory for a common cause is really special," he said. We don't get too many moments like this out west, so it's worth coming 3000 miles to celebrate victory this year."

Trump had already prepared nearly 100 executive orders on everything from immigration to tariffs to pardoning January 6 defendants. He said he would start singing them on inauguration day.

It's something many in the Bay Area are concerned about, especially as it centers around undocumented immigrants.

University of San Francisco professor of law and migration studies Bill Hing said he anticipated the Trump Administration's swift action to implement the president-elect's immigration policies.

"This week, we will see examples of arrests taking place in sanctuary jurisdictions across the nation, and here in California, San Francisco is one of those sanctuary jurisdictions," Hing said.