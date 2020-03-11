Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Donates $500,000 to Register Latino Voters

Bloomberg's donation will help pay the costs of registering 500,000 new voters this election cycle, Voto Latino's co-founder said

In this file photo, voters prepare their ballots in voting booths during early voting for the California presidential primary election at an L.A. County 'vote center' on March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, fresh off having spent more than $500 million on his failed presidential bid, gave $500,000 to a group registering young Latinos to vote, NBC News reports.

Bloomberg made the donation to Voto Latino, a group founded by the actress Rosario Dawson and María Teresa Kumar, the group's president.

"President Trump has spent four years attacking and slandering Latino communities, but in November, Latinos will have a chance to make their voices heard," Bloomberg said in a statement first provided to NBC News.

Kumar said Bloomberg's donation will help pay the costs of registering 500,000 new voters this election cycle. That's part of a larger effort to register and get to the polls 1 million Latino voters in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and other key states ahead of November.

