Decision 2020

Emotions Build on the Eve of Election Day

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emotions in the Bay Area were running high on the eve of Election Day, with some people holding last-minute rallies and others gearing up for possible protests.

In Danville, President Trump’s supporters were making their voices heard during an afternoon rally, doing all they could to sway people their way. Meanwhile, in downtown Walnut Creek, some businesses were boarding up, preparing for possible destruction. Some stores plan to close early Tuesday night just in case.

2020 Presidential Race 1 hour ago

Fact Check: Closing Arguments of the Presidential Campaign

Election Anxiety 5 hours ago

‘Raw Exposed Nerves': Anxious Nation Awaits Election Day

As emotions swell, many worry some people could lash out whatever the outcome of the election turns out to be.

But both Democrats and Republicans said they are hoping things stay peaceful.

"Whoever wins — I’m hoping Biden does — but whoever does win, I’m just hoping that people keep that emotion in check and just remember why we're all here. We're all here just to make sure that our voices are heard." Leslie, a Joe Biden supporter, said.

"We’re also reasonable people," Marty Mankat, a Trump supporter, said. "Usually the reasonable, the more educated, the more open-minded people that you see around here, they don’t react violently. That’s just not the way most conservatives, I feel, are."

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Elections 2020Election 2020election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us