Colorado US Sen. Michael Bennet Ending Presidential Campaign

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet ended his presidential campaign by wishing the remaining Democratic candidates well shortly after polls closed in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night.

Bennet thanked his family, staff and supporters during a speech in Concord.

"I really want to say that I appreciate the fact that you gave me chance here and you're giving all the other candidates a chance," Bennet said. "I wish those candidates well that are going beyond New Hampshire."

Bennet claimed that he had spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate and was hoping to finish third or fourth.

He recently picked up an endorsement from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, the first member of Congress to endorse Bennet in his campaign for president.

"There is the opportunity in New Hampshire, especially after such a muddled result in Iowa, to sort of start the race anew," Bennet told reporters earlier this week. "It’s very important, very important to do well in New Hampshire. It’s vital for me."