Video of Piles of Mail at Miami-Dade Post Office Brings Up Concerns of Ballot Backup

United States Postal Service officials are looking into a video shared by the Florida House Democratic Leader showing what he says are piles of unsorted mail sitting in a Miami-Dade post office, sparking concerns that valid ballots won't be counted.

House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee tweeted Friday a video from a "concerned postal worker," his office said in a statement. The video shows mail sitting in numerous bins at the Princeton post office on Southwest 250th Street in Homestead. NBC 6 has not verified the validity of the video.

McGhee said the person who sent him the video said mail-in ballots are within the bins and that the mail has been sitting in the post office for over a week.

“I am shocked, I am disappointed, and I am angry at what I saw in the video. It is unthinkable that these ballots have been sitting in boxes day after day, potentially denying people a voice in their democracy," McGhee said in a statement.

McGhee later shared video of a postal police patrol car at the post office Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she requested that all postal distribution centers be audited and that any remaining ballots be taken immediately to the Department of Elections.

The USPS told NBC 6 that they were looking into the matter. Miami-Dade's Department of Elections said they were also investigating and contacted the USPS confirmation.

"And we're assured that the ballots in this post office will be delivered in time," the elections department told NBC 6.

In Florida, a mailed ballot must be received by the county elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates