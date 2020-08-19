DNC Night 3: Obama to Back Biden, Kamala Harris to Make History

The third night of the DNC will feature Sen. Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is poised to make history at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket.

In addition, former President Barack Obama will deliver remarks stressing the qualifications of his former vice president, Joe Biden, the party's nominee for president.

Watch live coverage of the third night of the 2020 DNC here starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow the blog below for more live news and analysis.

Follow our live coverage

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us