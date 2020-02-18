Decision 2020

Midnight is Deadline to Register to Vote in March 3 Primary Election

Voters seeking to change their party preference are also required to update their registration information.

By Bay City News

Voting Booth in Iowa
Scott Olson/Getty Images

In this Sept. 27, 2012, file photo, voting booths are set up for early voting at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo, Iowa.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla reminded voters Tuesday that they have until the end of the night to register to vote or update their voter registration for the state's March 3 presidential primary.

Residents can register or update their registration information by midnight Tuesday. However, voters who miss the deadline will still have the ability to cast a primary ballot if they use the "same-day" registration process at their local elections office or polling place. Same-day registration is available Wednesday through March 3.

"To ensure an easier, smoother voting experience, I urge eligible Californians to register to vote or update their voter registration by midnight tonight," Padilla said in a statement. "If you have moved or changed your name, you need to re-register with your updated information."

Voters seeking to change their party preference are also required to update their registration information. Current voter registration status can be found at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Voters who use same-day registration will receive a ballot once they fill out the requisite form. Ballots from same-day voters will be counted once their registration is verified.

Voters can complete their registration online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov. The process is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese.

