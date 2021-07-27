New Poll Shows Newsom Recall Efforts Gain Stream

A new poll from UC Berkeley suggests the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom appears to be gaining steam, with the election now just seven weeks away.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer stumping in San Francisco Tuesday to highlight what he calls the governor's failed policy on crime.

“Californians are angry, and Californians are frustrated and Californians want somebody who is going to stand up for them in safe neighborhoods,” he said.

Faulconer spoke outside a Walgreens store that had been shuttered after years of unchecked retail theft.

Now a new poll may be offering new encouragement to Faulconer and other republicans looking to oust the governor.

The new Berkeley Institute of Government studies poll released Tuesday shows 47% of likely voters now favor recalling Newsom, while 50% want to keep him in office.

The poll of more than 6,000 likely voters also shows Republican broadcaster Larry Elder leading the way on the GOP side with 18% and Faulconer and fellow San Diegan John Cox at 10%.

“I’m very excited about where we are in this process in terms of getting my message out,” said Faulconer.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the governor's campaign and press office but have not heard back.

Meanwhile, election officers are preparing for the recall.

A San Francisco elections official said that military and overseas recall ballots should be going out Monday and everyone will get ballots by August 16 for the September recall.