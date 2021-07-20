Recall Efforts Intensify as Special Election Nears

We’re less than two months from a special election to decide California's governor and both sides of the recall election are getting real.

Marc Klaas, whose daughter Polly was murdered in 1993, wants Governor Gavin Newsom to leave Sacramento early because of his moratorium on executions and more.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This is not a Trump-inspired situation. I’m a registered Democrat, proudly voted for Joe Biden, but still believe that everything is going on within the state is wrong, it is dangerous,” he said.

Outside San Francisco City Hall Tuesday, political committee Rescue California held a small rally focusing on crime.

“They have dismantled important public safety laws like three strikes and marcy’s law,” said Anne Dunsmore, committee manager.

Meanwhile, at an elementary school in Tulare County, Newsom launched an effort to bring high-speed internet to everyone in California.

“I understand some people want to forget my last name,” he said, with no mention of the recall effort.

“There’s no reason to recall him,” said Rodney Zarnegar of San Francisco.

While supporters don’t think the governor is getting a fair shake.

“I’d be fine with keeping him. I don’t think he’s done anything bad,” said Zarnegar. “I think most of the problems he’s being blamed for aren’t his problems. How can you control wildfires?”

This week, the list of candidates vying to take over, including olympian Caitlin Jenner, businessman John Coz, who lost to Newsom in 2018, and about 40 other candidates – will be certified.

The special election is set to take place September 14.