Pelosi accuses interim House speaker of ordering her to give up office in Capitol

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused new interim Speaker Patrick McHenry on Tuesday night of kicking her out of her workspace in the Capitol just hours after the chamber's abrupt change in leadership.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement that she was told she had to "immediately" move out of her so-called hideaway office in the Capitol.

“With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol,” Pelosi said in a statement, referring to McHenry, R-N.C., by his new title.

NBC News has viewed an email purportedly from the House Administration Committee to Pelosi’s staff ordering her to move out of the workspace — which is controlled by the speaker’s office — by Wednesday.

"The Speaker pro tempore is going to re-assign H-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” the email reads. A spokesman for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., declined to comment. McHenry’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

