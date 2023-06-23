Report: Dubs, Celtics discussed JP trade before Wizards move

Jordan Poole reportedly could have been traded to the team the Warriors beat in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Yahoo! Sports' senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer revealed that before Poole reportedly was traded to the Washington Wizards, the Warriors and Celtics discussed a potential trade that would have sent the 24-year-old to Boston.

"There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden," Fisher wrote Thursday after the 2023 NBA Draft.

Fisher added that the San Antonio Spurs also were interested in the young guard but "never made" an offer appealing enough for the Warriors to take.

The Warriors reportedly agreeing to trade away Poole to the Wizards certainly caught the NBA and social media by surprise.

In exchange for the 24-year-old Poole, Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected), Golden State received Chris Paul, the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer.

With the trade, many have claimed that Golden State is signaling its intention to maximize Steph Curry's prime by surrounding him with veteran players hungry to win a championship, as opposed to trying to merge two timelines together.

In his first interview after the reported trade, Paul said he was "excited" to join Curry and the Warriors to help Golden State compete for another championship.

As Golden State prepares for the 2023-24 NBA season, it's clear new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. will do whatever it takes to make sure the Warriors will be as competitive as possible in the present.

Even if it means trading away young pieces for win-now veterans.