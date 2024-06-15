San Jose pilot identified in deadly plane crash

A San Jose pilot was identified as one of two people dead in an Alpine County plane crash.

According to the Alpine County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Raphael Jones Jr. of San Jose was piloting a small plane Wednesday before it went down near Luther Pass, which is about 10 miles south of South Lake Tahoe.

On Thursday, officials responded to the notice of an overdue aircraft close to 1 a.m. and responded to the area, according to KCRA, who originally reported the story.

Upon arrival deputies pronounced Jones and 80-year-old Jeannette Shriver Singer from Lodi dead on scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administratio, the single-engine Luscombe 8A departed Lodi Airport on Wednesday afternoon