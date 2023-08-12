Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq predicts Warriors will win title during Outside Lands set

By Taylor Wirth

Shaquille O'Neal, better known this weekend in San Francisco as "DJ Diesel," believes in the Warriors' chances to win the 2023-24 NBA championship.

The Hall-of-Famer-turned-DJ performed Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park, where he got the Bay Area crowd fired up with a bold Warriors prediction.

"This is a song y'all gonna be singing at the end of this year," O'Neal said to the crowd as Queen's "We Are The Champions" blasted over the speakers at the festival.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II also made an appearance on stage during Shaq's set.

O'Neal never mentioned the Warriors, and technically the "end of this year" is December, which wouldn't even be midway through Golden State's season, unless Shaq was referring to the Giants or the 49ers?

Regardless, he believes Bay Area sports fans will be celebrating ... something.

