49ers’ Armstead Aids Sacramento Businesses in Coronavirus Pandemic

Arik Armstead is doing his part to help struggling small businesses in his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The recently re-signed 49ers defensive end asked his 220,000-plus Twitter and Instagram followers to share pictures of food they've purchased from their favorite Sacramento restaurants to be entered into a raffle to win, among other prizes, 49ers tickets and signed memorabilia.

In order to support local, I'll be rewarding people who support Sacramento restaurants. Tweet a pic of your food (tag or mention restaurant) using the #EAT91SIX to be entered to win 49ers tix, autographed memorabilia + more (I'll be selecting random winners starting 4/1) (2/2) pic.twitter.com/aFnSQC2Ya4 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) March 26, 2020

How can you enter? All you need to do is post a picture on Instagram or Twitter of the food you ordered, use the hashtag #EAT91SIX and tag or mention the restaurant. Armstead retweeted photos from some of his followers and shared inspiration if you're looking for some places to start.

Drop your favorite local Sac restaurants ⬇️



Some of my favorite House of Chicken/Ribs, El Novillero, South, @MikuniSushi, @Dos_Coyotes, @UrbanRootsBeer, Cookies & Milk, I Love Terriyaki, Bawk, @sellands, Pushkins, Ella, The Kitchen, Gunthers, Fish Face, @BeastandBounty, Grange — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) March 26, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom restricted restaurants to only accept delivery and carry-out orders under the indefinite shelter-in-place directive. The Sacramento Bee compiled a list of over 300 restaurants that offer takeout or delivery.

Armstead, who attended Pleasant Grove High School, maintains close ties to Sacramento and said playing close to home was why he prioritized re-signing with the 49ers. His charity auction last year raised over $100,000 for the Armstead Academic Project, which provides workshops and funding for school supplies for students in need at Sacramento public schools.