49ers’ Armstead Aids Sacramento Businesses in Coronavirus Pandemic

By Marcus White

Getty Images

Arik Armstead is doing his part to help struggling small businesses in his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The recently re-signed 49ers defensive end asked his 220,000-plus Twitter and Instagram followers to share pictures of food they've purchased from their favorite Sacramento restaurants to be entered into a raffle to win, among other prizes, 49ers tickets and signed memorabilia.

View this post on Instagram

As you all know Sacramento is my hometown that I love deeply and is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. What you may not know is Sacramento is comprised of over 60% small business (mainly restaurants) that are struggling during this difficult time. Many of these restaurants are offering dine-out and delivery options to try to stay afloat. In order to support local, I am rewarding people who support their local restaurants during this time. Buy food from one of your favorite Sacramento restaurants and be entered to win GAME TICKETS , AUTOGRAPHED MEMORABILIA + MORE INSTRUCTIONS ⬇️: . 1. Comment your favorite Sacramento restaurants in the comments2. Post a picture via story or timeline of your meal using #Eat91Six + tag restaurant3. Tag @sacnina91 & @unitesac916 so we can share & promote the Sacramento restaurant 4. 5 qualified winners will be randomly chosen Wednesday April 1 via my Instagram Story (unlimited entries)

A post shared by Arik Armstead (@sacnina91) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

How can you enter? All you need to do is post a picture on Instagram or Twitter of the food you ordered, use the hashtag #EAT91SIX and tag or mention the restaurant. Armstead retweeted photos from some of his followers and shared inspiration if you're looking for some places to start.

[RELATED: 49ers' Armstead wants to become NFL's top run defender]

California Governor Gavin Newsom restricted restaurants to only accept delivery and carry-out orders under the indefinite shelter-in-place directive. The Sacramento Bee compiled a list of over 300 restaurants that offer takeout or delivery.

Armstead, who attended Pleasant Grove High School, maintains close ties to Sacramento and said playing close to home was why he prioritized re-signing with the 49ers. His charity auction last year raised over $100,000 for the Armstead Academic Project, which provides workshops and funding for school supplies for students in need at Sacramento public schools.

