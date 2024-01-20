49ers fans brave wet, windy conditions ahead of playoff game against Packers

Tens of thousands of 49ers fans prepped at Levi’s Stadium for wet and windy weather Saturday night, which came as the team was about to start its postseason run to the Super Bowl by facing off against the Packers.

But the rain didn’t put a damper on the spirits of the Niners faithful. One fan, Albert Vann, even built a Niners recliner to tailgate in comfort and get other fans excited about the game.

“I love firing everybody up, that’s from day one to the playoffs. Let’s make noise, let’s have a lot of fun. And let’s see how far we can go. And this year I pray to God that we go all the way, get that Lombardi. Let’s party with the Lombardi, is what we’re shooting for,” Vann said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There were a few cheeseheads in the Levi’s Parking lot, but most people there were Niners fans. And despite the weather, they were still grilling up food ranging from burgers to sausages.

Rain is expected to pick up as the game goes on, but fans were prepared. An NBC Bay Area crew counted plenty of people with plastic ponchos, blankets and even sleeping bags.

Anything to tackle the weather and see the playoff game.