49ers Listening to Trade Offers Before NFL Draft

With two first-round choices in this week’s NFL Draft, the 49ers have a chance to land a couple of prime-time playmakers.

But what if they trade both of those picks?

Of course, there has been speculation the Niners might trade one of them, either the 13th or 31st.

But Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report suggested Monday the team is considering trading both to allow general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to beef up the team’s roster by landing selections in Rounds 2, 3 and 4. The team has no picks in those three rounds.

Conway cites the reporting of Adam Schefter of ESPN early Monday that Lynch is getting many inquiries about trading those picks.

Tweeted Schefter: “49ers fielding calls on both their first-round picks, No. 13 and No. 31 overall, and are open to dealing either or both picks, per league sources. After 31, 49ers not scheduled to pick again until No. 156 in fifth round. No second-, third- and fourth-round picks. Want more picks.”

Conway writes, however, that he considers it a long shot for Lynch to trade both picks, because the 13th overall could yield a pass catcher to elevate the offense. At No. 13, he says, it’s likely one of three wide receivers – Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III or CeeDee Lamb – is available.

“All three, on paper, fill a desperate need for a bona fide No. 1 wideout,” wrote Conway. And, though the draft is deep in highly rated wide receivers, one as good as any of those three won’t be available lower in the first round or in the second.

Though there’s no doubt Lynch is listening to all offers, it seems unlikely Lynch will trade both first-rounders.

Prediction: Lynch will trade one, and pick up a couple of extra selections. But not both. The 49ers have shown they can make an impact in the first round over the past two years, adding defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. They’ll keep one of those first-rounders.

Round 1 of the draft is Thursday.